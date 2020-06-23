ROH talent and head booker Marty Scurll tweeted out a statement regarding the sexual abuse allegations that have made from a woman who was 16 years old at the time after an IPW: UK show in 2015. The woman alleges that Scurll had tried to coerce her to have unprotected sex while she was intoxicated. She said that she performed oral sex and before he could penetrate her, a friend came in and told Scurll to leave.

She wrote after the alleged incident, "the next day he didn't turn up for his match. Everyone there knew that we had kissed, so it was quickly circulating that I was a slut. But not the part where he sexually assaulted a drunk child."

Scurll's statement did not feature a formal apology but urged those attacking the woman to stop and listen as it is her right to use her voice. Scurll admitted that the encounter happened, and said that it was "legal" as 16 is the age of sexual consent in the U.K.

"I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of," Scurll wrote. "Although I truly believe that out encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand now that she now views our encounter as a part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.

"What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. That is not acceptable. I also understand that some people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and, and it our responsibility to listen."

As of this writing, ROH has not commented on the accusations made towards Scurll.

You can read the survivor's full story and Scurll's full statement below: