Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT episode and said fans will see that he didn't just come to the company for personal gain.

Hardy said he also came to AEW to "forge the future" and give back to the pro wrestling industry that he loves.

"Tonight on #AEWDynamite, you'll see that I didn't just come to @AEWrestling for my own personal gain.. I also came to forge the future & give back to the industry the I love. Don't miss tonight's packed episode at 8pm on @tntdrama!," Hardy wrote.

AEW has not announced Hardy for a match on tonight's episode. Matt, who debuted back in mid-March and has teamed up with The Elite to battle The Inner Circle, joined The Young Bucks on last Wednesday's show to defeat Private Party and Joey Janela in six-man action.

Remember to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is the line-up for the show, along with Matt's full tweet:

* TNT Champion Cody defends against Jungle Boy

* World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

* Tony Schiavone interviews FTR

* Brian Cage will be in action