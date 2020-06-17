A number of matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite, including Matt Hardy taking on Sammy Guevara. The two have crossed paths a bunch of times over the past couple weeks and will now meet one-on-one in the ring next Wednesday. Hardy also mentioned while on commentary that Guevara can choose which "version" of Matt he wants to face.

AEW also announced a Lumberjack Match between Wardlow and Luchasaurus, after Jurassic Express got into a brawl with MJF and Wardlow. Also, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

Below is the full Dynamite lineup:

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy (Guevara picks which "version" of Matt he'll face)

* Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus (Lumberjack Match)

* FTR vs. Natural Nightmares (with Brandi Rhodes)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action with Taz on commentary