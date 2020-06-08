Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Colt Cabana attempts to run down the TV numbers for her segment on last week's Dynamite, but is having trouble as Chris Harrington tells him the data. Cutler turns the camera to Kenny Omega and asks him if he's okay with this bad bit. Omega says he's going to let it fly this week. Omega says it's not up to him, he thinks the people really like Cabana. Cutler doesn't believe him and says Omega is just scared of Harrington. Omega calls him a "little twerp," but Harrington snaps his laptop and yells at an instantly scared Omega. Kenny tells Colt to call off Harrington, but Colt says he's "an animal." Omega leaves the room and tells Colt he can't always have his buddy around him, he'll eventually be off BTE and Dynamite, too!

* Outside, Best Friends are arguing with Orange Cassidy standing by. Cutler says it's been a week and they still don't have a bit for him. Best Friends run off and Cassidy just rolls around a giant pillar to avoid the camera.

* Nick and Matt Jackson talk about Matt's injury, which is luckily just a bruise, rather than it being a fracture. Matt says it's frustrating that they were off TV for two months and the first move he does, he injures himself. "What a rib," Matt says. Matt Hardy then steps in to explain a "rib" in wrestling is a joke or prank.

* Clips shown of the Stadium Stampede match and The Elite getting the win.

* Christopher Daniels talks to the camera about turning 50 and going in for a colonoscopy. He then talks about the preparation for it, why it's important, and how invasive it can be.

* Highlights shown from the AEW World Tag Title Match on last week's Dynamite.

* Alex Abrahantes does a bit about how to speak "Spanglish" with Santana and Ortiz.

* Brandon Cutler shows off his new giant custom dice that he uses for his entrance.

* Best Friends and Cassidy still trying to figure out a bit. Trent rattles off some ideas, but Taylor keeps telling him Hangman Page did them already.

* Matt Jackson works out at home and stops to check his phone. He's tired of getting Zoom calls. Matt wants to get out of it and decides to bust himself open "the hard way," like the old days. We see him trying to cut his forehead, but isn't having any luck at first. He then finds a pile of LEGO pieces and bashes his head into them. He goes to join the call with Cutler and Nick and they are telling him he's bleeding all over the place. Cutler tells Matt to go take care of that! Matt gets what he wants and heads off to relax.