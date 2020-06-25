- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode.

- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another Superstar Picks edition of the show. The episode will feature Jinny, Aoife Valkyrie and Nina Samuels picking some of their favorite matches, including Finn Balor vs. then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens from the WWE Beast In the East event from 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.

Below is WWE's announcement on the show:

Catch Bálor vs. Owens from Beast in the East and more on today's Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK The WWE Universe can catch three unforgettable matches on today's Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK. Watch as Jinny, Nina Samuels and Aoife Valkyrie reveal their selections, including Finn Bálor challenging NXT Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Beast in the East in Tokyo five years ago. What other bouts will make the cut? Find out by tuning in to NXT UK today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!

- This week's NXT episode featured the second "coming soon" vignette for veteran wrestler Mercedes Martinez. The former Mae Young Classic competitor inked a WWE contract back in January and looks to be returning to TV with a push. You can see the latest vignette below.

"NXT has opened Pandora's Box and what lies inside will change this entire division forever," Martinez said in the promo. "I'm not here to play nice, play fair, or play by the rules. Mercedes Martinez is going to flip this entire division upside down."

Martinez also tweeted after the second vignette aired and wrote, "Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists.....#wwenxt"

Below is the full promo from last night along with her full tweet: