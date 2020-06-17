WWE began airing new "coming soon" teaser vignettes for veteran talent Mercedes Martinez during tonight's WWE NXT episode, as seen below.

"REMEMBER....MY...NAME Just wait and see.... @WWE @WWENXT," Martinez wrote in a tweet after the teaser aired.

The 39 year old Martinez, a former Mae Young Classic entrant and two-time AEW talent, was signed to a WWE contract in January of this year. She competed in the NXT Women's Battle Royal on January 15 and then competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the Rumble pay-per-view. Her singles return match came on the February 5 NXT episode - a win over Kacy Catanzaro. She defeated Xia Li in a dark match the following week, but the win over Catanzaro was her last TV appearance.

You can see a screenshot from the teaser and her full tweet below: