Michael Elgin took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a statement after it was reported that Impact Wrestling was parting ways with him following accusations coming out of the "#SpeakingOut" movement on social media.

"I appreciate the time and opportunities given to me with Impact. That locker room, the film crew and all the company officials were a pleasure to be associated with. I hope that in time things get sorted," Elgin wrote. "For now I have to look at the brighter side, I have more time to spend with my son and reclaim that has been missed."

Below is Elgin's full IG post: