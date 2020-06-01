As previously reported, AEW and NXT both scored strong ratings last Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite averaged 827,000 viewers, their best number since the March 18th episode, which was the first show without a crowd. The number was up 18% from last week.

The battle royal was the high point of the show with 869,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. In a surprise, AEW Dynamite actually lost viewers for the Mike Tyson - Chris Jericho segment that closed the show, which scored 822,000 viewers.

Meltzer also noted that the appearance by FTR, f.k.a. The Revival in WWE, in the second quarter did "not do well at all". That segment did 837,000 viewers, down from 863,000 viewers for the first quarter.

AEW Dynamite topped NXT's 731,000 viewers by 13%. AEW beat NXT in all the major demos except for 50+. AEW also won almost every quarter hour except for the Charlotte Flair & Chelsea Green vs. Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley quarter, which scored 813,000 viewers and topped the 789,000 viewers garnered by AEW in that quarter. The Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher match was actually the second lowest quarter on the show with 678,000 viewers.

While the Tyson angle lost viewers on AEW Dynamite, it is a big hit on their YouTube channel. It already has 3.2 million views and is one of the most popular on the AEW YouTube channel this year.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows, compiled by 411 Mania with data from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Private Party & Joey Janela vs. The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy – 863,000 viewers, 398,000 in 18-49

Q2: Six-Man Tag/FTR Debut/Brian Cage squash – 837,000 viewers (down 26,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q3: Britt Baker promo, Inner Circle promo – 777,000 viewers (down 60,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q4: Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes, Cody interview – 844,000 viewers (up 67,000), 435,000 in 18-49 (up 54,000)

Q5: Cody interview, Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. SCU – 789,000 viewers (down 55,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q6: End of tag match, MJF promo, Battle royal intros – 816,000 viewers (up 27,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q7: Battle Royal, Stadium Stampede highlights – 869,000 viewers (up 53,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q8: Inner Circle pep rally/Mike Tyson – 822,000 viewers (down 47,000), 440,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: KUSHIDA vs. Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick – 771,000 viewers, 252,000 in 18-49

Q2: Johnny Gargano squash, Mia Yim/Keith Lee interview – 784,000 viewers (up 13,000), 270,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q3: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez – 740,000 viewers (down 44,000), 259,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q4: Blackheart/Gonzalez, Finn Balor promo – 745,000 viewers (up 5,000), 258,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q5: Charlotte Flair & Chelsea Green vs. Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai – 813,000 viewers (up 68,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q6: Adam Cole/William Regal negotiation, Oney Lorcan/Danny Burch promo – 672,000 viewers (down 141,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q7: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Leon Ruff, Karrion Kross promo – 644,000 viewers (down 28,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q8: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – 678,000 viewers (up 34,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

