Major League Wrestling has announced the return of Salina de la Renta.

Salina is now under an exclusive MLW contract. MLW noted that Salina has acquired a promoting & managing license.

Salina made her return on this week's episode of Pulp FUSION, which you can see above. Below is the full announcement that MLW sent to us today:

The Empresaria is back

While terms have not been revealed, MLW can confirm Salina is now under an exclusive deal with MLW and has acquired a promoting and managing license.

The Empresaria made her shocking return on this week's episode Pulp FUSION, MLW's new digital series available on YouTube. You can see Salina's return in the video above.

Salina de La Renta is the founder of Promociones Dorado, which acts as a pipeline to the stars of Latin America for sports leagues, TV and film in the United States and abroad.

Having managed some of Mexico's grandest luchadores, such as LA Park and representing Low Ki during his dominant reign as World Heavyweight Champion, Salina is arguably the most powerful and successful person in the history of the league.

A powerful player in sports and entertainment in Latin America, Salina de la Renta is one of today's most sophisticated and driven entrepreneurs.

A modern empresaria, Salina de la Renta is connected with the biggest television networks, entertainers and athletes of Latin America. Simply put: If you want best of the best from Latin America, you go to Salina de la Renta who represents the best in Lucha Libre.

While her main office is based out of Dorado, Puerto Rico, de la Renta has satellite offices in Mexico City, Bolivia, Chile and San Diego, Calif.

Correcting those who label her a manager, de la Renta is quick to clarify that she doesn't "manage wrestlers." De la Renta says she "showcases premiere Latin talent."

Known for her clashes with Konnan among others, Salina found herself in the danger zone as Promociones Dorado clashed with CONTRA Unit at Saturday Night SuperFight in November 2019.

Salina mysteriously vanished from MLW soon thereafter. Now back, the world awaits her next move.