Major League Wrestling has announced the signing of Calvin Tankman.

The super heavyweight signed his MLW multi-year contract back in May. Tankman is a former Division 1 football player.

"Calvin caught my eye for his athletic explosiveness and versatility as a competitor," said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer in a press release. "There isn't anyone like Calvin Tankman in the sport today and it is our privilege to share this extraordinary competitor with the world."

Tankman said he's more than ready to start with MLW, and wants everything the promotion has to offer.

"I've been waiting for an opportunity to show what I can do at the next level and MLW has given me that opportunity," Tankman said in the press release. "I want the money, championships, and everything MLW has to offer and I don't care who I have to go through to get it. It doesn't matter if it's Fatu, Hammerstone, or anyone else on the roster when I step in the ring, I'm going to prove that I'm one of the best young wrestler in the world."

