MLW announced today that they have reached a streaming deal with DAZN. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The DAZN deal does not affect MLW's weekly Fusion show on beIN Sports, which will continue to air every Saturday, according to a report by PWInsider.

Episodes of MLW Fusion as well as their recent Opera Cup event are already available on DAZN. PWInsider noted that MLW will air weekly as part of DAZN's regular programming, and that DAZN will carry some MLW live events when they resume running live shows.

While DAZN and WWE reached a multi-year agreement in 2017 to air RAW and SmackDown on the service in Japan with Japanese commentary, MLW has become the first professional wrestling company to stream on the platform in the U.S.

MLW Fusion is continuing to air on YouTube for now, however it was noted that it is unlikely to continue as the monetization on YouTube has been poor.