Major League Wrestling has announced that their events scheduled for July 16 in New York City and July 18 in Philadelphia have been postponed and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLW will now run the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, December 5 instead of Saturday, July 18. They will then run the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, February 4, 2021 instead of Thursday, July 16.

MLW continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak with medical experts and local officials. Today's press release noted that they remain focused on a return to action after suspending live events due to the pandemic, but they are proceeding with an abundance of caution.

"To our fans we thank you for your support as we all work through this," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "Our thoughts go out to those directly affected as well as those on the frontlines."

