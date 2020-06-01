Major League Wrestling has announced that their events scheduled for July 16 in New York City and July 18 in Philadelphia have been postponed and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MLW will now run the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, December 5 instead of Saturday, July 18. They will then run the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, February 4, 2021 instead of Thursday, July 16.
MLW continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak with medical experts and local officials. Today's press release noted that they remain focused on a return to action after suspending live events due to the pandemic, but they are proceeding with an abundance of caution.
"To our fans we thank you for your support as we all work through this," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "Our thoughts go out to those directly affected as well as those on the frontlines."
Below is the full press release sent to us today by MLW:
Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 events in New York City and Philadelphia have been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled dates will be honored.
The new dates are:
* December 5: Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena
* February 4: New York City at Melrose Ballroom
The 2300 Arena box office will be reaching out directly to all ticket holders.
The health and welfare of all MLW fans, athletes, crew and staff are our highest priority.
For the past several weeks, MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. Even though there have been signs of relaxation in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, MLW continues to pay particular attention to our responsibility to protect the health of everyone involved. Accordingly, MLW has postponed and rescheduled MLW's July events.
"To our fans we thank you for your support as we all work through this," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "Our thoughts go out to those directly affected as well as those on the frontlines."
The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.
At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.
MLW wishes everyone continued good health during these trying times.