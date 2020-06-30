Major League Wrestling has signed a new deal with Wildcat Championship Belts.
The new partnership sees a line of MLW title belts released for fans at MLWBelts.com. The MLW World Heavyweight Title belt is currently priced at $2,150 per belt while the MLW World Middleweight Title is going for $1,800, the MLW National Openweight Title is $2,100, the MLW World Tag Team Title belt is $2,550. Each belt takes 10-12 weeks to complete, and there are $60 shipping charges.
"For the first-time ever, fans have the opportunity to own the ultimate collector's item," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release. "One of the biggest requests I get is now a reality with this line of belts."
Below is the full press release sent to us by MLW today:
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) and Wildcat Championship Belts announced an agreement today to manufacture a line of authentic championship belts featuring MLW's iconic championships.
The line of belts, available now at www.MLWBelts.com, offers fans the chance to collect every MLW championship.
Handmade by Wildcat, the belt maker of all MLW titles, the MLW title belts are made with world class craftsmanship and materials. The authentic line of MLW championship title belts are identical to the belts featured in Major League Wrestling.
All MLW championship belts are now available for the MLW super fan, including:
· The World Heavyweight Championship
· The World Tag Team Championship
· The World Middleweight Championship
· The National Openweight Championship
Wildcat Championship Belts is recognized as the premier source for custom, handmade championship belts. With clients from MLW to New Japan to the New York Mets, Wildcat is second to none.