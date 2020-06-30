Major League Wrestling has signed a new deal with Wildcat Championship Belts.

The new partnership sees a line of MLW title belts released for fans at MLWBelts.com. The MLW World Heavyweight Title belt is currently priced at $2,150 per belt while the MLW World Middleweight Title is going for $1,800, the MLW National Openweight Title is $2,100, the MLW World Tag Team Title belt is $2,550. Each belt takes 10-12 weeks to complete, and there are $60 shipping charges.

"For the first-time ever, fans have the opportunity to own the ultimate collector's item," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release. "One of the biggest requests I get is now a reality with this line of belts."

