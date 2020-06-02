RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently spoke with Tony Maglio of The Wrap and was asked when it's a good time for a tag team to split up. Ford went on about what he looks for in a tag team partner, and why Angelo Dawkins will likely be a around for a while.

"That's a good question. When is the right time for a tag team… I think when one of the individuals starts feeling themselves," Ford said. "I think when one of them starts feeling themselves and the other individual is going like, 'You know what? I'm better than this guy. I'm way better than this guy. I'm sick of this guy. He's late. He doesn't try to do anything. He doesn't work. He's not trying to be No. 1. He's not trying to be champion. He's not trying to be on TV Guide, TheWrap. He's not trying to have interviews at 2:30 in the afternoon. He's not trying to be No. 1 in the press. He's not trying to be God. He's not trying to do anything.'

"I think that's when it starts coming to the point where it's like, OK, when one of the guys feel like they have accessed me, if they have got to trim the fat, then I think that's when it's like OK. When other guys feeling themselves, when the egos start showing up, I think that's when it's time to cut the cord. But right now there's no egos, 'cause [Angelo] Dawkins is a pretty hefty guy, so I can't really defend too many of the big guys when it comes to like some type of in-ring competition. So he's probably gonna be around me for a long time."

Ford also talked about what "the smoke" is all about.

"Of course you do, man," Ford responded when the interviewer asked if he really wants the smoke. "So the thing about wanting the smoke is it's a way of life. It's a terminology that is, like, pretty much when I start my day, it's a brand-new day. I'm blessed that it's a brand-new day that I haven't seen before.

"And we want the smoke is pretty much asking, whatever happens that day, whether you got to pay a bill, whether you got to go to work, whether you got a really hard CrossFit workout, whether it's a deadline you gotta meet, whether it's a board you have to go on, or a competition, or anything you have to do in which you have to excel, we want to smoke it like, alright just bring it. It's another way of saying bring whatever has coming to me. You know?"