Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature two Championship matches. As announced in the clip below, the first will be AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega against Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (with Brandi Rhodes).

Also, as per his Open Challenge, Cody is set to defend the TNT Championship. An opponent has yet to be named for next week's show.

With the other three matches, each group of wrestlers had some kind of altercation on tonight's show to setup next Wednesday's matches.

Below is the rest of next week's lineup:

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. TBA (AEW TNT Championship)

* Billy (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow)

* Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Jimmy Havoc vs. Young Bucks