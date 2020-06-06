The last time fans saw Mustafa Ali on WWE TV was a December 13 episode of SmackDown where he and Shorty G (Chad Gable) lost to Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. Ali then worked a string of Dark matches with the most recent being on February 7.

An individual on Twitter commented it "must be nice" for Ali to have the "easiest job" in WWE since he's never on TV. Earlier today, Ali wrote back:

"Yeah man. It's real nice to be in your prime and wanting to use the exposure you get to bring light to serious topics, but instead forced to the sidelines for reasons beyond your control," Ali responded. "Real nice to not be allowed to do what you're passionate about."

There has been speculation Ali could be the mysterious SmackDown hacker, but they have yet to reveal themselves. May 28 was the last time fans heard from the hacker.