Mustafa Ali is reportedly a WWE RAW Superstar now.

Ali is still listed on WWE's SmackDown roster page as of this writing, but PWInsider reports that internally he has been quietly moved to the red brand, and when he returns to TV he will be on RAW.

Ali's last WWE TV match came on December 13 as he and Shorty G lost to The Revival on SmackDown that night. He then worked a series of SmackDown dark matches. From January 3 through February 7, Ali picked up several dark match wins - 1 over Curtis Axel, 3 over Drew Gulak, and 2 over current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.

There had been rumors that Ali would be revealed to be the SmackDown hacker, however that is obviously no longer the plan. There have not been any new SmackDown hacker vignettes in recent weeks.

There's no word yet on when Ali will return to WWE TV, but it sounds like they may have something in the works for him because of the roster change.

Stay tuned for updates on Ali's status.