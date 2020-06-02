MVP is now working as just a full-time in-ring talent for WWE.

The former WWE United States Champion recently transitioned into performing full-time and is not currently working behind-the-scenes as a Producer, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on why WWE made the transition from Producer to full-time talent.

MVP was brought back to work as a Producer shortly after making his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

He's currently wrestling and working as a manager of sorts to Bobby Lashley. MVP lost last night's RAW main event to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who will defend his title against Lashley at WWE Backlash on June 14.

Stay tuned for updates on MVP's WWE future.