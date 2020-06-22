The New Japan Cup continued earlier today with Taichi defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. Kota Ibushi also pulled a victory over Zack Sabre Jr. to advance further.

The New Japan Cup finals will be held on July 11 at Osaka-Jo Hall, and the winner will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at Dominion on July 12.

Below are the full results:

*Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI defeated Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kid

*New Japan Cup first round match: SANADA defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

*New Japan Cup first round match: SHO defeated Shingo Takagi

*New Japan Cup first round match: Kota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

*New Japan Cup first round match: Taichi (w/ DOUKI) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

This tournament is one of the first major events that New Japan Pro Wrestling has held since February 26 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.