- WWE has announced that Monday's WWE Backlash go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network will feature a look at what happened after last week's RAW went off the air when Bobby Lashley had WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the Full Nelson.

As noted, Monday's RAW will also feature Christian returning with WWE Hall of Famer Edge as his guest on The Peep Show. Above is a new promo for the episode.

- Local enhancement talents were used as the WWE Performance Center security guards on this week's SmackDown episode. Ring announcer Alex Paz and referee Scott Wheeler appeared as security in the segments with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, The Miz and John Morrison this week.

Wheeler has also worked as a physician assistant for Impact Wrestling. Paz last appeared for WWE as a security guard at WrestleMania 36.