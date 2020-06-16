- Above is new video of WWE Superstars reacting to last the recent WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Amir Jordan, Kevin Owens, Piper Niven, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Drew Gulak, Nikki Cross, Jinny, James Drake, Sam Gradwell, and Ligero. There's also a mystery man at the end of the video, trying to get a signal in some sort of shed or work shop. Fan speculation is that the man is Mansoor Al-Shehail from Saudi Arabia.

- A new "Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker" special went live on the WWE Network earlier today and is now available on demand. The "Chapter 5: Revelation" episode in The Last Ride docuseries, which will be the finale, will premiere on demand at 10am ET this Sunday morning. It will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET. There will also be a Post-Mortem post-show on Sunday night after Chapter 5 airs.

- WWE has announced the following names for tomorrow's The Bump episode on WWE digital platforms - WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, referee Charles Robinson, Angel Garza, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Sam Roberts.