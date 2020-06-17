Tonight's WWE NXT episode featured Timothy Thatcher's first "Thatch-as-Catch-Can (Catch-as-Catch-Can) Wrestling" training session, which was billed last week as brutal and barbaric.

Thatcher taught unknown trainees in a ring, and demonstrated two moves on another unknown talent - a Fujiwara armbar and a double wristlock.

Thatcher ended the session by telling his trainees that this was the first day but next time the real work will begin.

This was Thatcher's first segment since he defeated new SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle in the Cage Fight a few weeks back, which was the final NXT match for Riddle. Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned next for Thatcher.

Above and below are a few shots from tonight's segment.