- Above is a livestream of The Best of WWE Backlash featuring matches between Goldberg / The Rock, Batista / The Undertaker, and much more. The stream begins around 12 pm ET.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Tyler Bate, Lana, and Sonya Deville.
Go check out my new "How Well Do You Know Me" vlog with the HART Dynasty !!!!!!! @natbynature @harttotable & Ellie !!!!!!!!! (Link in bio) Legends! Hearus talk about #TotalDivas, WWE Road Memories & talk about Jim "The Anvil" Neighbart ! I love this family so much. Nattie since day one has guided me & taught me so much about this business. Nattie isn't just the greatest wrestler in the world, she is one of the greatest entertainers & storytellers. Thank you for doing my make up, hanging out with me, guiding me, bodyslamming me, laughing with me and being an incredible leader. You are the best ! Please go and check out the vlog & don't forget to subscribe, like & comment on what else you want to see!
- Undertaker: The Last Ride (Chapter 4: The Battle Within) is now available on demand on the WWE Network. The episode will also be on the Network's livestream right after WWE Backlash finishes up. Below is the official preview and a clip from the episode featuring Taker's thoughts on his match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel.
Seeking a storybook ending for his legendary career, the Undertaker's mental and physical struggles come to a head in Saudi Arabia, with disastrous results. And in the wake of that catastrophe, Mark Calaway makes a major decision regarding his future as the Undertaker.