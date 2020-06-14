- Above is a livestream of The Best of WWE Backlash featuring matches between Goldberg / The Rock, Batista / The Undertaker, and much more. The stream begins around 12 pm ET.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Tyler Bate, Lana, and Sonya Deville.

- Undertaker: The Last Ride (Chapter 4: The Battle Within) is now available on demand on the WWE Network. The episode will also be on the Network's livestream right after WWE Backlash finishes up. Below is the official preview and a clip from the episode featuring Taker's thoughts on his match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

Seeking a storybook ending for his legendary career, the Undertaker's mental and physical struggles come to a head in Saudi Arabia, with disastrous results. And in the wake of that catastrophe, Mark Calaway makes a major decision regarding his future as the Undertaker.