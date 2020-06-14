WWE has confirmed the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view for July 19.
Extreme Rules was originally announced back in February for the SAP Center in San Jose, California, but COVID-19 will change that. The event is expected to take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
As seen below, Extreme Rules has a new look and logo this year:
?????????? SNAZZY NEW LOGO ALERT ??????????@WWE #ExtremeRules streams LIVE Sunday, July 19 at 7e/4p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/wUjnfb7wKa— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2020