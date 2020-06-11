- The enhancement talents used on last night's WWE NXT for the loss to Indus Sher (Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar with manager Malcolm Bivens) were Mikey Delbrey and Mike Reed.

Delbrey is known as Mikey Spandex on the indies while Reed goes by that same name. Reed appeared on the May 11 RAW episode as a medic in the segment with Rey Mysterio. He previously wrestled on the June 6, 2018 NXT episode in a losing effort to TM-61 with Rob Love.

Indus Sher recently returned to NXT TV after debuting together back in April and being away for a few weeks after that.

Above is video from last night's match.

- A new "Brutal and Barbaric" training segment will air on next Wednesday's NXT episode with Timothy Thatcher, as revealed on last night's show. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Thatcher, but it looks like he will be training a group of up & coming talents.