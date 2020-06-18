- Above is the first-ever WWE Spelling Bee episode, featuring host Renee Young. The contest has Samoa Joe and Charly Caruso going up against Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- Another special edition of WWE NXT UK will air on the WWE Network at 3pm ET today. The "Most Brilliant: Dunne vs. Bate" episode will take a special look at the NXT UK Title match between Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at the NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event in 2017.

Below is WWE's announcement on the special: