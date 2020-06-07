- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the best masked imposters. The group featured Nia Jax wearing Asuka's mask on Monday's RAW.

- WWE announced MVP, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and Shayna Baszler will be on next Wednesday's episode of The Bump (10 am ET).

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley turns 55 years old, also Kayla Braxton turns 27 years old. WWE wished Foley a Happy Birthday in the tweet below while Braxton had Zelina Vega, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and others send her well wishes.