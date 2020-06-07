- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the best masked imposters. The group featured Nia Jax wearing Asuka's mask on Monday's RAW.
- WWE announced MVP, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and Shayna Baszler will be on next Wednesday's episode of The Bump (10 am ET).
That's a wrap, fam.— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 7, 2020
See you Wednesday with @MontezFordWWE, @AngeloDawkins, @QoSBaszler, and @The305MVP! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/LwFWoGI1Gv
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley turns 55 years old, also Kayla Braxton turns 27 years old. WWE wished Foley a Happy Birthday in the tweet below while Braxton had Zelina Vega, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and others send her well wishes.
HEY, KAYLA!!!!!!@Zelina_VegaWWE,@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE, @Malcolmvelli and more of your very ~best~ friends have something to say to you today! ??????@KaylaBraxtonWWE #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5jCI1LJZW4— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 7, 2020
HAVE A NICE birthDAY, Mick Foley! ???? pic.twitter.com/T6YZ4o4Mrn— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020