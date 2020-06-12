Nia Jax recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to promote Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Jax will challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka on Sunday.

Jax praised Asuka and said she's ready to take the title from her. She was asked how excited she is to have a big opportunity against someone as talented as the champ.

"Taking the time off to get healthy and fix my knees up really helped prepare me for this because I've been just working my butt off just to get back in that ring," Jax said. "I feel the opportunity to face Asuka for the RAW Women's championship is incredible, I'm ready to take on that title again.

"Asuka is one of the best competitors I've ever had the pleasure to work with. She's such a pleasure to get in the ring with and every time I am in the ring with her, I learn more about Nia Jax's character and what she's capable. So I'm really excited about Sunday and what we're able to do in the ring."

The feud with Asuka has included a few matches and segments with her tag team partner, Kairi Sane. Sane suffered a nasty cut on her head after Jax threw her into the steel ring steps on RAW a few weeks back. Jax faced criticism from fans online, and from wrestlers in the industry. Jax was asked how she feels about the fan backlash over Sane and the criticism on Twitter.

"I feel like every person or character who would say, 'Oh, whatever they say doesn't bother me,' are kind of lying," Jax said. "Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction. So when you're on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It's like, 'Wow, all I'm seeing is negativity.'

"But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe - like when I get to see the crowd and fans - I know that's just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody. The fans in real life are so welcoming, so giving and so understanding, I've had nothing but positive feedback from them and I'm super grateful for that."

Jax was also asked about Becky Lynch being away while she's pregnant, and if she and other female Superstars look at her departure as a chance. Jax said she believes Becky will take her spot when she's ready to return, but there is a void for others to take advantage of.

"I feel like when Becky is ready, she'll be back to take her spot," Jax said. "But, I do agree there is that spot in the women's division to step into as ourselves and our own. We have plenty of talent that is going to be able to step up to the plate and I'm really excited to see in the upcoming future who's going to make that happen. You never know who is going to step up and create such a buzz, just like The Man has."