The NWA World Champion Nick Aldis went on social media to thank fans and admit that it's been a difficult week.

He tweeted, "#nwafam I'm not gonna lie, it's been a difficult week. I still love this business. And I love the NWA. Our fans are second to none; you've all trusted the brand and what we represent, and that trust is going to be rewarded. Thank you all."

While Aldis didn't go into detail why it's been a difficult week, the NWA has been going through some problems.

NWA VP David Lagana resigned due to sexual assault allegations made against him by independent wrestler Liz Savage. Lagana has denied the allegations, you can read his statement by clicking here.

NWA also temporarily halted production on all new content until executive management positions are re-filled.

