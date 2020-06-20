Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore joined VOC Nation's "In the Room" to talk about the creation of the WWE Performance Center and the differences between his Performance Center experience and training on the indies. He first gave an update on what he's doing right now.

"I moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota," Dinsmore said. "My wife is from here, and I opened my own pro wrestling touring company producing live events, as well as training aspiring young pro wrestlers of tomorrow. I opened Midwest All Pro Wrestling in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and I've just been training guys, running shows, and making stars out here, in Sioux Falls."

Dinsmore talked about the creation of the WWE Performance Center. The former trainer spoke on the process behind the creation, and the work Triple H did.

"The stories I heard, when Triple H went from being just an on-air talent to (his current title), Vince had sent him around to every department in the company," Dinsmore recalled. "And WWE has a degree of excellence for every department in the company. So, he went to marketing, he went to advertising, he went to payroll, live events, blah, blah, blah. And when he went to the developmental, which at the time was FCW, he [said] that's an independent company that WWE has contracted with to produce their stars, and it just didn't have that degree of excellence. That's when Triple H went to the New York Giants training facility and got to see what some of the other pro athletes were working with, and said 'This is what we need to be. There's no reason that someone going into the Performance Center shouldn't come out a star.'"

Dinsmore talked about the transition from independently owned developmental territories to a company owned one. He also touched on WWE being seen as the the pinnacle, compared to smaller companies.

"I don't want to knock FCW or OVW, because both of them were phenomenal, but they were independent small indie companies that WWE had contracted with to train their stars," Dinsmore stated. "It worked, but it's not that degree of excellence that you're going to find in WWE."

Dinsmore described the differences between the Performance Center and training on the indies , having spent time in both. He described the atmosphere and personnel, at the time.

"When I was there, I think they had six classes," Dinsmore recalled. "When I was there, it would be myself, Robbie Brookside was one, Joey Mercury was there, Terry Taylor was one, Norman Smiley was one, Billy Gunn was one, and everybody had a little different flavor or take on the business. The students would go to each class and learn something different from each coach. So in essence, that would be going from territory to territory learning a different application of the art. But a lot of times it got blended together and it was very similar stars coming out of NXT or the Performance Center."

