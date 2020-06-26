A SmackDown Women's Title match has been announced for the upcoming WWE "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" pay-per-view.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Nikki Cross win a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The other participants were Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans, who was pinned by Cross to earn the title shot.

The 2020 WWE "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)