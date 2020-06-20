AEW announced nine matches will happen on this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET. The show will feature Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy, SCU, Shawn Spears, and many others.

Below is the full lineup:

* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express

* Brian Cage (with Taz) vs. Robert Anthony

* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates)

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Griff Garrison

* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson

* Mel vs. KiLynn King

* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali

* Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Pineapple Pete