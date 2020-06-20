AEW announced nine matches will happen on this Tuesday's episode of Dark, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET. The show will feature Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy, SCU, Shawn Spears, and many others.
Below is the full lineup:
* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express
* Brian Cage (with Taz) vs. Robert Anthony
* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates)
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Griff Garrison
* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson
* Mel vs. KiLynn King
* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali
* Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Pineapple Pete
Nine stacked matches are ready for your viewing pleasure this Tuesday night on #AEWDark!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 20, 2020
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c on our Official YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT. pic.twitter.com/Sz7TtOWeIP