NJPW held a press conference to announce plans on when and how they plan to return to action. NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced that NJPW will be returning on June 15. There will be shows held on June 15-17, June 22-24 and July 1-3 with no fans in attendance and streamed on NJPW World. June 15 will be a Together Special Project with matches to be announced at the beginning of the show.

The previously cancelled New Japan Cup will now be taking place from June 16 to July 3. Traditionally a tournament for heavyweights, junior heavyweights will be allowed to participate. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kota Ibushi and Sho vs. Shingo Takagi are some highlight match-ups.

The New Japan Cup finals will be on July 11 at Osaka-Jo Hall and the winner will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships on July 12. The Osaka-Jo Hall Dominion shows will run at one-third capacity.

NJPW held their last event on February 26. Sugabayashi apologized to fans for the cancellations of shows. He announced that the July Hokkaido tour will be cancelled. He also said that all wrestlers, talent, staff etc. have taken COVID-19 anti-body tests to ensure the safety of all involved.

IWGP Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi also made a brief appearance apologizing to fans for the cancelled shows. He also sent a message on behalf of all NJPW talent that they plan on returning with a strong effort saying, "we're going to create and deliver a fresh NJPW to everyone. Everyone, let's get ready to have some fun.

NJPW released details that you can view below:

NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING IS BACK!



We return to action on Monday June 15 with a mystery card for Together Project Special, LIVE on @njpwworld!



Details: https://t.co/gYIZLpOGfe#njpw #NJPWTogether pic.twitter.com/7PpEmGVjEa — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020

From unpredictable to unprecedented!



New Japan Cup 2020 is here with an NJPW World special!



The whole tournament kicks off next Tuesday night, on @njpwworld !https://t.co/W0O6hW6eGz #njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/3jmytQbySC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020

NJPW is set to welcome back our fans with two incredible nights in Osaka Jo Hall this July!



Saturday July 11: New Japan Cup final!



Sunday July 12: Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall!



Details: https://t.co/4gdC68vyWr#njpw #njcup #njdominion pic.twitter.com/TRvRqZtIet — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020

From unpredictable to unprecedented!



New Japan Cup 2020 starts next week, with junior heavyweights and heavyweights in the mix!



FIRST ROUND: June 16 on @njpwworld!

Tsuji vs Makabe!

Ishii vs Desperado!

Yano vs Jado!

Honma vs Takahashi!https://t.co/klB5pzUcZF#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/dXpLjl9Hlr — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020

From unpredictable to unprecedented!



New Japan Cup 2020 starts next week, with junior heavyweights and heavyweights in the mix!



FIRST ROUND: June 17 on @njpwworld!

Okada vs Gedo!

Nagata vs Suzuki!

Uemura vs Kanemaru!

Kidd vs Ishimori!https://t.co/klB5pzUcZF#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/q4aeaYW579 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020

From unpredictable to unprecedented!



New Japan Cup 2020 starts next week, with junior heavyweights and heavyweights in the mix!



FIRST ROUND: June 22 on @njpwworld!

Tanahashi vs Taichi!

Ibushi vs ZSJ!

Taguchi vs SANADA!

SHO vs Takagi!https://t.co/uE0sWPUcty#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/NlG5m3gkbK — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020