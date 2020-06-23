NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with the final opening round matches. Below are the results from today's show:
* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hioyoshi Tenzan
* EVIL defeated Satoshi Kojima
* BUSHI defeated YOH
* Hirooki Goto defeated Yujiro Takahashi
The second round will begin tomorrow, here are the upcoming match-ups in the single-elimination tournament. The winner receives a shot at Tetsuya Naito's IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship at Dominion on July 12.
6/23
* Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taiji Ishimori
7/1
* Taichi vs. Kota Ibushi
* SANADA vs. SHO
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. BUSHI
* EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto
GTW!! #NJPW #njcup https://t.co/KQXMsaKIPy pic.twitter.com/dop6yqSFlD— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 23, 2020
WESTERN LARIAT!!!! #NJPW #njcup https://t.co/KQXMsaKIPy pic.twitter.com/ED4ylFL4fz— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) June 23, 2020