NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with the final opening round matches. Below are the results from today's show:

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hioyoshi Tenzan

* EVIL defeated Satoshi Kojima

* BUSHI defeated YOH

* Hirooki Goto defeated Yujiro Takahashi

The second round will begin tomorrow, here are the upcoming match-ups in the single-elimination tournament. The winner receives a shot at Tetsuya Naito's IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship at Dominion on July 12.

6/23

* Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taiji Ishimori

7/1

* Taichi vs. Kota Ibushi

* SANADA vs. SHO

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. BUSHI

* EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto