- NJPW announced it will have a press conference this Monday at 11 pm ET / 9 pm PT concerning future events. NJPW had previously cancelled shows through late August, but with Japan beginning to reopen, the promotion could start running empty arena/limited capacity shows.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host a special online press conference Tuesday, June 9 at noon JST.
The conference will be concerned with future NJPW events.
The conference will be concerned with future NJPW events and fans and members of the media can watch the press conference free on @njpwworld.
- Ring of Honor sent out the following message yesterday about protests that are currently taking place in the U.S.
ROH stands with the peaceful protests occurring around the country that are forcing important conversations and action to address racism in this country.
ROH supports a diverse, inclusive community that treats all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and we will use our platform to expose instances of racism and prejudice in all forms.
We all extend our sincere condolences to the Floyd family and hope that as a country we can come together and ensure incidents like this never happen again.
