As noted earlier today, former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill appeared in a new retro promo for Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. We may be seeing more of Pettengill this weekend as PWInsider reports that word going around says this is likely not the only presence Pettengill will have in relation to Sunday's big event.

Furthermore, it was noted by @Wrestlevotes that there will be more old school themes used on Sunday at Takeover, including retro graphic and sounds. Production is said to be "phenomenal" for the event.

These new notes go with what Triple H said during Thursday's media call to promote Takeover. He indicated that there could be some "fun" retro elements and history pieces at Takeover to go with the theme of the show. He also said "Takeover: In Your House" could be an annual event for the NXT brand. May 14 marked the 25th anniversary for the In Your House name, but Triple H said that was just a coincidence that they used that title for NXT this weekend.

There's still no word on if the original house set will be used this Sunday, but it has been heavily speculated on. The classic house stage and set has been a hot topic on social media with many fans asking to see it return at Takeover.

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae