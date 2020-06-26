Following the abuse allegations made against her, Saraya Knight posted a long Facebook post denying all of the allegations and announcing her departure from pro wrestling. Her daughter, WWE Superstar Paige, went on her Instagram Story to give a message to fans.

Her IG Story did not directly address the abuse allegations made against her mother. Paige talked about the support she has been getting on her Twitch channel and through flowers that have been sent to her mother's house.

"I've not had my social media for the past couple of weeks. Obviously, I told everyone on Twitch it's very negative as of right now," Paige said. "I did wanna just say a big thank you to everyone that's supported my mom and my family. They have just had this outpour of positivity, and I just can't believe how much my family and my mom is loved. I just want to say a big thank you for all the support that you guys have given to my mom especially.

"You just don't realize how many hearts that my mom has truly touched in the wrestling world and in just the real world. I just think that out of all this in general, it's bittersweet because my mom has had a sh-t ton of flowers sent outside of her house. She literally looks like a florist outside her house. She's also had a bunch of people from all her training seminars and just friends in general and people that she's really inspired and helped and encouraged just make a bunch of videos for her and put them on the internet."

Paige showed on the Twitch chat on her stream with fans posting #IStandWithSaraya. Paige thanked those fans for showing their support.

"People [are] taking over my Twitch saying I stand with Saraya Knight, and I just think we're just overwhelmed with how amazing you guys have been and there is some positivity going around right now," Paige stated. "I think that's wonderful. So again, on behalf of my mom and my family, we want to thank you so incredibly much. My family just feel so loved."

You can view Paige's IG Story on her profile by clicking here.