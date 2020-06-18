WWE Backstage analyst Paige took to social media this week to reveal her new look.

Paige posted a Twitter clip of the new blonde look and wrote, "Just over here trying to be Gwen stefani."

She made similar comments when uploading a photo to Instagram, comparing her look to the lead singer of No Doubt.

"I'm Gwen Stefani now," she wrote.

Paige continues to work on FS1's WWE Backstage and is still a member of the WWE roster, but is unable to wrestle due to a career-ending neck injury suffered in December 2017. She retired in April 2018.

You can see both posts below: