Pierre Carl Ouellet, known in Ring of Honor as "PCO" was on Spencer Love's Conversations With Love podcast, where he talked about being booked for the historic "All In" pay-per-view, in 2018.

It was this show that laid the groundwork for the launch of All Elite Wrestling. PCO revealed why he wasn't able to do the show.

"Well, yeah, I had exchanged a few text messages with Nick of the Young Bucks, and just like that, he had said good things about me, but I was booked in Philadelphia for King of Trios," said PCO. "I had been booked for four months ahead of time with Mike Quackenbush, (who) I respect tremendously. Absolutely."

The former ROH World Champion continued, saying, "So, what I did, I didn't do All In, but I did the Starrcasts in the afternoon. So, I did a demo, we did, me and Destro, we did like a big demonstration, strength show right in the middle of the hotel at the Hyatt in front of all the people there, and it was like, big chaos. The crowd was really into it. Like, we really tore the place down."

PCO has had significant success with Ring of Honor. At age 51, he defeated Rush to win the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, back in December. He held the title until dropping it to Rush at Gateway to Honor in a three-way match, also involving Mark Haskins.

PCO's complete interview with Spencer Love can be found at this link.

