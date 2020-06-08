Becky Lynch no longer has orange hair.

The former RAW Women's Champion posted the photo below on Instagram last weekend without her signature orange locks. In the picture, Lynch and her fiance, Seth Rollins, displayed the workout that they performed that was dedicated to George Floyd.

Becky wrote, "#bigfloydwod today with @wwerollins @abbie.hoeg @thetravistitan#blacklivesmatter #blackpowercleans"

Lynch and Rollins are expecting together and she is due in December. Lynch recently told espnW that she plans to return to the ring down the road.

"Yeah. It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch said. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

You can check out the photo below: