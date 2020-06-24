WWE NXT star and The Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish got some new ink.

Fish got a tattoo sleeve done that included vintage portraits of his mother and father and two koi fish to represent his daughters.

Tattoo artist Patrick Flynn was the one who did the work. Flynn was in Season 13 of the reality show InkMaster.

Flynn posted photos on Instagram with the caption, "What an honor the last two days have been. I had the pleasure of tattooing @thebobbyfish from @wwenxt @wwe We knocked out his sleeve which was very special and sentimental. He ask me to add specific elements in this piece, and I love it. Vintage Portraits of his Mother and Father and two Koi Fish representing he's daughters. This was super fun and I'm proud to say I made a new friend. Thank you @thebobbyfish for the trust and God Bless brother."

Below you can see photos of his ink:



