Champions will team up during tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that tonight's Post-Takeover edition of RAW will see WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth team with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to face MVP and Bobby Lashley.

This match comes after McIntyre retained his title over Lashley at Backlash last night.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teams with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth to face MVP and Bobby Lashley

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Nia Jax in a Backlash rematch

* Randy Orton opens RAW to look back at his Backlash win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and discuss possible injuries to both

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominick accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to appear

* More fallout from Backlash