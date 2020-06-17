This month, The United States has undergone a historic moment, by trying to break the chain of systemic racism. Though this fight still has a ways to go, many people who want to see this change have gone out and voiced their concerns. One person who came out and voiced his support was the 36-time and current WWE 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. This past weekend, R-Truth joined protesters during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. As he was out there, R-Truth used his WWE platform to help spread positive appreciation and affirmation that he's proud to see those out there fighting for change.

"I feel like it was important, man," R-Truth mentioned in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "I don't know how many celebrities feel about this, but I didn't say anything for a while because the streets talk. I was letting everything that was needing to be said, to be said and done. My support can say a lot more than what my mouth and tongue can spit out. I was out there to show my support.

"I also want to say, there is so much going on, but we have good people and bad people. That's in any line of work. Like they say on the news, we have good and bad cops. We've talked about my background before, but bro, I've had cops let me go before I was a celebrity. I've seen bad cops, and I've also experienced good cops. There are certain jobs that we can't afford to have bad apples in. Everybody needs to check themselves and learn to get along."

Now that he's heading towards his 20-plus year anniversary with the WWE, R-Truth admits that it's hard to pinpoint one memorable moment. He believes that his time as a whole has been a noteworthy experience.

"Occasionally, I'll drift that way, and I'll drift off from it. The more I live, the more I experience, the more I learn," R-Truth stated. "Somebody asked me - a matter of fact I did a music interview - and one of the questions they asked me was, 'Name your most memorable moment being with the WWE.' I can't name one.

"I've been here for a long time, like what, 20-something years. I can't name one moment. I've been part of so many Make-A-Wish [events]. [The same goes for] working with the troops. I've experienced more things in life with the WWE that's memorable to me that I can take and share with the world. I've learned how to become a man. I've learned how to become a nurturer. So, I can't pick just one memorable moment. Being here at WWE is so memorable, and it isn't over [for me] just yet."

It was easier for R-Truth to come up with a career favorite match before he concluded his interview. He says that his tag team match with The Miz versus John Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series (2011) will go down as a match that he'll cherish forever.

"It would have to be myself and The Miz versus The Rock and John Cena," R-Truth answered. "I remember me and Miz were looking at each other and said, 'Bro, we're right here at Madison Square Garden.' Bro, that's a goosebump moment."

