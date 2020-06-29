R-Truth vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa has been announced for tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network.

Tozawa won the title from Truth on last week's RAW, beginning his 2nd reign and ending Truth's 36th.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight's RAW:

* WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa defends against R-Truth

* Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear

* Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues

* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.