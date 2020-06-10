Randy Orton did not buy his own jet last month.
Orton fueled speculation on a big purchase last month when he posted a selfie from a flight, and noted in the caption that he just bought a plane.
"f--ked around bought a plane. #greatest #wrestling #match #ever #whatarib #hatebutidontblameyou," he wrote.
While the veteran WWE Superstar has made big money over the years, he is not the new owner of his own plane. Orton was announced for Thursday's episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves and the preview noted that Orton will discuss "the time he had us all convinced that he bought a private jet on a whim."
It will be interesting to see what Orton has to say about the rib, and we will keep you updated.
Below is WWE's announcement on his "After The Bell" appearance, along with the Instagram post from May 26:
Randy Orton joins WWE After the Bell this week
Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, but before he clashes with Edge in that anticipated confrontation, The Viper slithers to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.
In a candid conversation with The Savior of Misbehavior, the 13-time World Champion opens up about his home life, gives his thoughts on his battle with The Rated-R Superstar this Sunday and remembers the time he had us all convinced that he bought a private jet on a whim.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.