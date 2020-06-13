During a conference call regarding WWE Backlash this Sunday, Randy Orton talked about his match with Edge becoming titled the "Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time", and the expectations he and Edge feel with the weight of the match name.

"Usually, if somebody calls a match one of the greatest of all time, it's already taken place," Orton said. "The expectations are very high for Edge and I. I wasn't exactly happy that I heard they were calling it the greatest wrestling match in history, but I feel like at this point in my career, and being in there with Edge, who I consider one of the best workers in the business past, present or future, if anybody could have a great match, it's Edge and I."

Orton continued, "It really, really makes it hard on us as talent, because of those expectations. No matter how the match goes down, I think it makes it very interesting as a fan to tune in and watch this match between Edge and Orton.

Orton expressed his belief that Vince McMahon could've set up the match with that particular name to try and motivate the two veterans.

"The pressure is on, I don't think there's ever been a couple guys like Edge and myself that have been in this position," Orton said. "We've been painted in a corner and I think Vince did that so he could see what we are capable of. Between the both of us, we probably have 50 years of experience, so even though he hasn't been in the ring and had those injuries, I've had injuries, too, and I feel were two of the best of this generation."

The nearly 20-year veteran of WWE also named some of his all time favorite wrestling matches, and gave his opinion on which stands out, above the rest.

"Austin versus Rock, Rock versus Hogan, Bret versus Austin, Shawn versus Undertaker; there's so many good ones. I personally had an iron man match with John Cena that I considered to be pretty good. That's what makes it so hard this Sunday with me and Edge, because the match hasn't taken place yet," Orton stated.

"Before WrestleMania 25, when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were about to have their first match at WrestleMania, nobody knew this was going to be the greatest match ever," Orton shared. "After the fact, everybody felt that way, and I feel that way, too. I had to follow that match in the main event, and after what the crowd had seen, it was an uphill battle for us. Undertaker, Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 would stick out, if you had to pick one, that would probably be at the top of my list."

Finally, Orton talked about why fans should tune in this weekend to Backlash, and what to expect from his match with Edge.

"People need to tune in at Backlash to see what these two guys are capable of and what do they do when they have an astronomical amount of pressure placed on their shoulders. How will they perform, who wins the match and what happens afterwards. It's going to be great. We're going to do our very damn best to make it the greatest match, ever."

You can listen to the conference call in the video above, via Inside the Ropes. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.