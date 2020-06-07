- Above is today's WWE The Bump featuring Keith Lee, Mia Yim, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

- Ricochet wondered on Twitter if he was starting to feel his age, "I was simply walking...And then my hip just started really hurting. Am I getting old!?"

Randy Orton responded, "What are ya? 25?" Ricochet wrote back, "Closing in on 32. [Embarrassed emoji]"

Shane Helms also joined in on the conversation, writing, "Remember when I said, 'Every bump hurts whether you feel it or not'? [Shrug emoji]"

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Steve Austin.