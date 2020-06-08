Randy Orton's wife Kim has join her husband in taking shots at WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter.

As noted before, Orton took to Twitter after the NXT "Takeover: In Your House" show to joke about leg slaps, something that has been a topic of discussion on pro wrestling social media as of late. Orton wrote, "Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap"

Ciampa fired back this afternoon and took a shot at Orton for being boring in the ring. He wrote, "My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses"

Orton then tweeted this afternoon and responded to Ciampa, referring to NXT as a wrestling school.

"Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level," Orton wrote.

In an update, Orton's wife took to Twitter before tonight's RAW hit the air and also took a shot at the Blackheart of NXT.

She wrote, "@RandyOrton Isn't that the same guy who took credit for all those 'great matches' that he DIDNT put together?"

Ciampa and Orton have not responded to Kim's tweet as of this writing.

You can see the full tweets below:

@RandyOrton Isn't that the same guy who took credit for all those 'great matches' that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ?? (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020