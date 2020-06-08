- As seen above, Seth Rollins is featured in Revolver's latest edition of their "The Best Shirt Ever" series on YouTube. Revolver asked Rollins about the best t-shirt ever and he showed them his most prized tee - a special t-shirt for the band "A Day to Remember" from a July 2014 show in Chicago.

- WWE has confirmed that the decathlon on tonight's RAW between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be the end of their "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" competition, which is currently tied 2-2. The decathlon should stretch over several RAW segments as it will feature all 10 events. Decathlons usually take place over two days and feature a 100-meter dash, a 400-meter dash, shot-put, discus, pole vault, javelin, high jump, long jump, a 1,500-meter run, and 110-meter hurdles.

Below is WWE's preview for tonight's decathlon on RAW:

The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders set for decathlon in latest chapter of competition The Olympic Decathlon traditionally helps crown "The World's Greatest Athlete" with tests of strength and speed across 10 events. On Monday Night, it could decipher who is Raw's greatest tag team, as the event will be the next step in the ongoing "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" competition between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. The teams are tied at two wins apiece after basketball, axe throwing, golf and bowling competitions. Each team has shined in the various exhibitions of skill, but who can maintain the excellence across 10 grueling events? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to a competition for the ages between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

- Karrion Kross made his WWE NXT Takeover debut at last night's "Takeover: In Your House" event, picking up a win over Tommaso Ciampa.

Kross tweeted after the match and wrote, "As I said... We are your entertainment. #TickTock"

Scarlett then commented and said their plans are falling into place. She added, "Everything is falling apart according to plan... [hourglass emoji] [skull emoji] [X emoji] #NXTTakeOver"

Triple H also tweeted on last night's match. He wrote, "Incredibly physical. Shockingly intense. ...it's beginning to feel like end is here. @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 #NXTTakeOver"

