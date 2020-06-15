WWE has announced that RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against Nia Jax during tonight's post-Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network.

This will be a rematch from last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Jax vs. Asuka ended in a Double Count Out as the two competitors fought outside of the ring and failed to make it back in before the 10 count.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Nia Jax in a Backlash rematch

* Randy Orton opens RAW to look back at his Backlash win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and discuss possible injuries to both

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominick accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to appear

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appears after his Backlash win over Bobby Lashley

* More fallout from Backlash